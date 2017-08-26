US Open 2017: World No.1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer drawn in same half of tournament draw

New Delhi: Newly crowned World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, today, has been drawn in the same half of the US Open draw as his arch-rival Roger Federer as announced at the US Open Experience, Manhattan. Not only so, Federer and Andy Murray have high chances of dethroning the Spaniard from the top spot with the end of the last and final grand slam of the year.

Based on the draw, the two-time US Open champion will kick start his campaign against Serbian’s Dusan Lajovic and would likely face Richard Gasquet in the third round and then 15th-seeded Tomas Berdych in round four of the tournament. The Spaniard's US Open stat stands as 46-10 and is currently leading TP World Tour with 49-9 record this season.

the 31-year-old tennis ace who earned the top-seed spot at the Flushing Meadows for the first since 2010, could be possibly up against World No. 7 and Cincinnati Masters winner Grigor Dimitrov or David Goffin in the quarters. But what the fans would love to see is another Nadal-Federer showdown and US Open does have the possibility open for it if the Spaniard can storm into the semis in the final grand slam of the year.

Interestingly, this is the only grand slam tournament where the duo haven't met each other. Earlier this season Federer got the better off Nadal in the final of the Australian Open that marked the return of the Swiss tennis ace into tennis action. He had tamed Rafa in the BNP Paribas Open and then in Miami Open too. However, the Spaniard still leads their head-to-head tie 23-14

This year's campaign at New York City would also mark the return of Roger Federer with his last appearance being in 2015., where he had suffered a defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final. The Swiss maestro, who would be aiming for his 20th career Grand Slam would be up against America's Frances Tiafoe in round one at the Flushing Meadows. Cincinnati Masters runners-up Nick Kyrgios or America's Sam Querry could be the potential fourth-round threat to Federer. Based on the FedEx ATP Performance Zone, Federer has high chances of lifting his third major this year. His winning percentage on hardcourts stands as 23-2, .920.

Now shifting to Andy Murray. This will be the Brit's first tennis competition since Wimbledon 2017, where he was shown the exit door in the quarter-final round by Sam Querry. The former World No. 1 missed out on Rogers Cup 2017 and Cincinnati Masters owing to recovery from hip injury as result of which he was dethroned from his World No. 1 spot. Murray is up against Tennys Sandgren in the first round while David Ferrer would be a possible fourth-round threat to him.

With @RafaelNadal and @RogerFederer on the same side of #USOpen draw, see scenarios below for No. 1 in Emirates #ATP Rankings on Sept. 11. pic.twitter.com/U9C9nGNPOd — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) August 25, 2017

'Now, staring at their current points system, all three of them have a possibility of finishing World No. 1 by the end of US Open 2017 with Murray's chances being bleaker compared to Nadal's and Federer's. All three of them have the chances of finishing atop with the crown. However, conditions have been applied. If Nadal storms into the final, he has to insure that neither Murray nor Federer wins the title, however, he will still retain top honour if he finishes as runners-up with the condition that neither Federer nor Murray could make it to the finals. Sam applies for the Swiss tennis ace too. But for Murray, if he is the finalist, then he has to ensure that neither Federer wins the title nor Nadal goes beyond the semi-final round.

Well, for the numbers, it leaves more possibility for the present incumbent to retain his World No. 1 spot. As for Federer fans, they would hope that Nadal doesn't inch above the second round. It would leave a high possibility for the 19-time grand slam champion to reclaim the top spot provided he can reach the quarters.