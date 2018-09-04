हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US Open 2018

US Open 2018: Maria Sharapova's unbeaten run ends at the hands of Carla Suarez Navarro

Navarro will now face Madison Keys in the US Open Quater Finals.

US Open 2018: Maria Sharapova&#039;s unbeaten run ends at the hands of Carla Suarez Navarro
Pic courtesy: Twitter

The five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova crashed out of the US Open 2018 after birthday girl Carla Suarez Navarro defeated the former in straight sets.

Bringing a halt to Sharapova’s unbeaten record in US Open, the Spaniard pulled off a 6-4 and 6-3 to advance to the Open quarterfinals. Navarro will now face Madison Keys in her first US Open Quater Finals since 2013.

Right from the start of the match, Sharapova seemed off on her serves. She hit five double faults to fall down to 4-1. Navarro then took control of the sets and finished off at 6-4.

Both players struggled on the serve at the beginning of the second set. The Russian then dropped serve in the fifth game of the second set and couldn’t recover to push the match into a third set.

Sharapova posted 38 unforced errors to 20 for Suarez Navarro.

The two had last faced each other in the 2015 Rome final, which went in Sharapova’s favor.

Tags:
US Open 2018Maria SharapovaCarla Suarez NavarroUS Open

