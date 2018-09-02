US Open 2018: Roger Federer's insane flick shot leaves Nick Kyrgios open-mouthed

Roger Federer on Saturday produced a shot of his career which left his opponent Nick Kyrgios speechless by the 37-year-old’s masterclass in a third-round showdown at the US Open.

In the third set, Nick Kyrgios hit a drop shot at a tough but Federer scrapped across the court into the doubles alley to reach the ball, which was inches away from the ground and flicked a stunning winner around the net post. ‘Oh my god!’, sighed Kyrgios in disbelief as the Arthur Ashe Stadium stood in adulation at Federer’s insane piece of magic.

The US Open's official Twitter handle tweeted a clip of the shot:

Fun Fact:@SwissOpenGstaad has a tradition of gifting cows to @rogerfederer. With Roger's Moooves today we totally get it... @swiss_tennis #USOpen pic.twitter.com/uqt3uEsSw3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2018

Federer ripped 23-year-old Kyrgios in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the fourth round at the Flushing Meadows. He will take on unseeded Australian John Millman on Monday for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Twitterati went gaga over Federer’s cheeky shot:

Kyrgios’ reaction when Federer hit THAT shot is fantastic #USOpen pic.twitter.com/dg9O1OdjM1 — Usman (@101usman) September 1, 2018

Roger Federer just hit a shot so brilliant that Kyrgios stopped, laughed, and held off serving so he could watch the replay. — Abolish Ice-aac Butler (@parabasis) September 1, 2018

Federer is 20 again.. UNREAL shot from Federer against Nick Kyrgios woahhh #USOpen #Federer pic.twitter.com/bnrF7wbqjA — wajii (@itswajiii) September 1, 2018

Roger Federer is 37 and still makes me laugh out loud at the absurdity of his skill level at least 3x a match. That around the pole shot was just unreal. — Salil (@REALsalilgulati) September 1, 2018

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing his second Majors win in 2018 after clinching the Australian open earlier in January. Five-time US Open champion, Federer last won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2008. He had beat Britain’s Andy Murray 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 in the final.