हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Open 2018

US Open 2018: Roger Federer's insane flick shot leaves Nick Kyrgios open-mouthed

Roger Federer on Saturday produced a shot of his career which left his opponent Nick Kyrgios speechless by the 37-year-old’s masterclass in a third-round showdown at the US Open. 

US Open 2018: Roger Federer&#039;s insane flick shot leaves Nick Kyrgios open-mouthed
Image Courtesy: Reuters/screengrab

Roger Federer on Saturday produced a shot of his career which left his opponent Nick Kyrgios speechless by the 37-year-old’s masterclass in a third-round showdown at the US Open. 

In the third set, Nick Kyrgios hit a drop shot at a tough but Federer scrapped across the court into the doubles alley to reach the ball, which was inches away from the ground and flicked a stunning winner around the net post. ‘Oh my god!’, sighed Kyrgios in disbelief as the Arthur Ashe Stadium stood in adulation at Federer’s insane piece of magic. 

The US Open's official Twitter handle tweeted a clip of the shot: 

 

 

Federer ripped 23-year-old Kyrgios in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the fourth round at the Flushing Meadows. He will take on unseeded Australian John Millman on Monday for a spot in the quarter-finals. 

Twitterati went gaga over Federer’s cheeky shot:  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing his second Majors win in 2018 after clinching the Australian open earlier in January. Five-time US Open champion, Federer last won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2008. He had beat Britain’s Andy Murray 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 in the final. 

Tags:
US Open 2018Roger FedererFederer shotNick KyrgiosFederer around the post shotTennis

Must Watch