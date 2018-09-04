हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US Open 2018

US Open 2018: World no 2 Roger Federer tossed out by unseeded John Millman

In a shocking exit, the World no. 2 Roger Federer lost to unseeded Australian John Millman during the US Open 2018 on Monday.

Pic courtesy: US Open

NEW YORK: In a shocking exit, the World no. 2 Roger Federer lost to unseeded Australian John Millman during the US Open 2018 on Monday.

The five-time champion was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) in the round of 16.

"Absolutely stunning upset as @johnhmillman defeats Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium! Millman's first top ten victory lands him a spot in the QF against Djokovic," tweeted US Open's official Twitter handle.

Millman, ranked 55 in the world, will now face sixth seed Novak Djokovic in the US Open Quarters.

Many labelled Federer’s performance in the match as one of the worst of his career.

 

