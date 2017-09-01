US Open: Karolina Pliskova escapes, Denis Shapovalov roars into 3rd round

New Delhi: World number one Karolina Pliskova battled back from a set down to defeat American qualifier Nicole Gibbs 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the US Open last 32 on Thursday.

Pliskova, the runner-up in 2016, goes on to face either Chinese 27th seed Zhang Shuai or Risa Ozaki of Japan for a place in the last 16.

Earlier in the day, budding Canadian Denis Shapovalov put on a show under the lights, showing loads of power, athleticism and all-court skill in a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory over eighth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

In a late Wednesday match in Arthur Ashe Stadium that concluded just before midnight, the 18-year-old Canadian used his explosive quickness to pounce on short balls, attacked Tsonga`s second serve at times and boasted more overall firepower than his 32-year-old opponent, reports Efe.

Just as he did in a win over Spanish great Rafael Nadal earlier in the North American summer hard-court season, Shapovalov also showcased his uncanny ability to get out of 0-30 and 15-30 jams on his service games, whether by coming up with a timely service winners or blasting unreturnable down-the-line forehands and blistering one-handed backhand passing shots.

The teenager suffered just one real hiccup during the two-hour, 12 minute contest when he failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the third set.

But he quickly regrouped and clinched the victory with a comfortable win in the third-set tiebreaker.

Afterward, the fast-rising, 69th-ranked Shapovalov was humble about his latest victory over a top player.

"I don`t think that win was any bit routine. I played unbelievable today, very high level," Shapovalov, who will next take on big-hitting Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom, said in his post-match press conference."

"Yeah, I don`t know why, but I just managed to stay loose and go for my shots the whole match, except a little bit at ... 5-4, serving for the third set."

While Shapovalov has seized the moment thus far in his first US Open, another young star, German Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed, was stunned by fellow 20-year-old Borna Coric of Croatia 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4) on Wednesday afternoon.

Afterward, Zverev rued his missed opportunity in the bottom half of the draw, which has been left wide open after Scottish world No. 2 Andy Murray pulled out of the tournament with an injury.

"It`s upsetting because the draw is pretty open in the bottom part. I felt like I should have been the favored there. You know, I just played a very, very bad match, so it`s unfortunate. But that`s how it is," Zverev said.

(With Reuters/IANS inputs)