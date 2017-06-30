close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Venus Williams involved in car crash that led to fatality

Williams`s attorney Malcolm Cunningham denied the player was at fault in the accident after media outlets, citing a police report, said she had run a red light.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 08:56
Venus Williams involved in car crash that led to fatality
Reuters

New Delhi: Former world number one tennis player Venus Williams was involved in a two-car crash on June 9 at a Florida intersection that resulted in the death of a male passenger in the other vehicle, her attorney said on Thursday.

Williams`s attorney Malcolm Cunningham denied the player was at fault in the accident after media outlets, citing a police report, said she had run a red light.

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light," Cunningham said in a statement about the accident, which happened near Williams` home in Palm Beach Gardens.

"The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was travelling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations," he said.

He expressed condolences to the man`s family and said he had no reason to believe the accident would impact 37-year-old Williams` plans to compete in Wimbledon, which begins next week in England.

"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

"I don`t have any information that indicates she is not playing Wimbledon," he said.

TMZ Sports, which first reported on the accident, said the police report claims Williams was at fault and identifies the deceased as 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died 14 days after the accident from his injuries.

The Palm Beach County medical examiner`s website shows that a Jerome Barson died on June 22.

An attorney for the Barson family did not return a call for comment.

Williams is currently ranked number 11 in the world and seeded 10th at the Wimbledon, which she has won five times.

TAGS

Venus WilliamsCar Crashtennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Cricket Australia braces for turmoil as pay dispute rages on; Ashes series under threat
cricket

Cricket Australia braces for turmoil as pay dispute rages o...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highlights and important stats you must know
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highligh...

cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Megh Lanning's centur...

Confederations Cup 2017: Leon Goretzka&#039;s brace against Mexico puts Germany in final
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Leon Goretzka's brace against...

Sunderland appoint Simon Grayson as new manager on three-year contract
Football

Sunderland appoint Simon Grayson as new manager on three-ye...

Aegon International: Dramatic double for Johanna Konta as Simona Halep&#039;s No.1 hopes dashed
Tennis

Aegon International: Dramatic double for Johanna Konta as S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video