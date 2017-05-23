Victoria Azarenka hastens to tennis court after son's birth, wants to play Wimbledon

Minsk: Former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Monday announced she is ready to return to the tennis court after maternity leave and is set to play in a grass-court event before Wimbledon.

The two-time semi-finalist at All England Lawn Tennis Club, gave birth to her first child, Leo, in December 2016, reports Efe.

In April she announced that she would return to the court in August at the Stanford tournament, but the two-time Australian Open champion has decided to speed up her return.

"My training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing ... Leo kinda said that he wants to see London and Wimbledon," Azarenka tweeted.

"I will be finalising my schedule in the coming days -- I plan to play one of the grass court events prior to Wimbledon," said Azarenka, whose last game on grass was a loss in 2015 against American Serena Williams, in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.