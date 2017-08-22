close
Victoria Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid custody fight over her son

The 28-year-old said last week she would skip Flushing Meadows rather than be separated from her baby.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:38
Victoria Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid custody fight over her son
Reuters

State of New York: Two-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka confirmed her withdrawal from the tournament on Monday amid a custody battle concerning her eight-month-old son.

Azarenka, who signalled last week she may miss the tournament rather than travel to New York without her son Leo, confirmed her withdrawal in a statement.

"I am sadly unable to compete in this year`s US Open due to my ongoing family situation that I am working through," the Belarus star said.

"While I will dearly miss being in New York and playing in one of my favorite tournaments where I have enjoyed some of the best moments in my career, I am already looking forward to being back next year."

The Belarusian reached the final in 2012 and 2013 where she was beaten by Serena Williams on both occasions.

The 28-year-old said last week she would skip Flushing Meadows rather than be separated from her baby.

It came after a Los Angeles judge presiding in her custody case with the boy`s father, Billy McKeague, said the child could not leave California until the matter had been resolved.

Azarenka, ranked 204 after a layoff while pregnant and after her son`s birth, played last month at Wimbledon, reaching the round of 16 before losing to second-ranked Simona Halep.

"Shortly after Wimbledon, Leo`s father and I separated and as we work to resolve some of the legal processes, the way things stand now is that the only way I can play in the US Open this year is if I leave Leo behind in California, which I`m not willing to do," Azarenka said last week.

"I look forward to hopefully having positive developments soon so that this difficult situation can be resolved and I can get back to competing.

"No parent should have to decide between their child or their career."

