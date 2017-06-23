close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Victoria Azarenka's return cut short in Mallorca Open by Croatia's Ana Konjuh

Konjuh, 19, dominated from the start and Azarenka had no answer to the depth and power of her opponent.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 09:24
Victoria Azarenka&#039;s return cut short in Mallorca Open by Croatia&#039;s Ana Konjuh

New Delhi: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka`s return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

The Belarusian, who saved match points in her first-round victory against Japan`s Risa Ozaki, went down 6-1 6-3 to the seventh seed on the grasscourts at Santa Ponsa.

Konjuh, 19, dominated from the start and Azarenka had no answer to the depth and power of her opponent.

"I know Azarenka is coming back, but it`s always tough to play against her," said Konjuh, who did not allow Azarenka a point until the third game of the match.

"She`s one of the best players in the world.

"I was motivated for sure, and I`m really glad that I could play so well today and win."

Konjuh will face Anastasija Sevastova in the quarter-finals.

Italian Roberta Vinci also reached the last eight with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 win over Belgium`s Kirsten Flipkens.

Defending champion Caroline Garcia`s match against Jana Cepelova was suspended at 2-2 in the third set as the light faded.

TAGS

Victoria AzarenkaMallorca OpenAna KonjuhRisa Ozakitennis news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Jasprit Bumrah&#039;s no-ball: Jaipur traffic police uses game-changing incident to promote road safety
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball: Jaipur traffic police uses g...

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Indian skipper deletes tweet welcoming legendary leggie as head coach
cricket

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Indian skipper deletes tweet...

Andy Murray&#039;s reign as World No. 1 is under threat, believes Roger Federer
Tennis

Andy Murray's reign as World No. 1 is under threat, be...

After getting Test status, Afghanistan celebrates &#039;big dream&#039; coming true
cricket

After getting Test status, Afghanistan celebrates 'big...

Confederations Cup: Alexis Sanchez makes history as Chile draw with Germany
Football

Confederations Cup: Alexis Sanchez makes history as Chile d...

Mahela Jayawardene pulls out of Lancashire stint due to &#039;personal reasons&#039;
cricket

Mahela Jayawardene pulls out of Lancashire stint due to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video