close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

WATCH: Canada's Denis Shapovalov smashes tennis ball in chair umpire’s eye during Davis Cup tie

As one of his shots landed wide, Shapovalov lost his cool and smashed a ball with his racket which went on to hit umpire Arnaud Gabas' eyes!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:45
WATCH: Canada&#039;s Denis Shapovalov smashes tennis ball in chair umpire’s eye during Davis Cup tie

New Delhi: Canada's tennis teenager Denis Shapovalov landed in a huge controversy on Monday as he hit the chair umpire with a tennis ball during his Davis Cup match.

Playing against Britain's Kyle Edmund, Shapovalov was down by two sets and was trailing 1-2 in the third set when the incident happened.

As one of his shots landed wide, Shapovalov lost his cool and smashed a ball with his racket which went on to hit umpire Arnaud Gabas' eyes!

Watch the video here:

Shapovalov later apologised for his action on the court.

"I went back and spoke to the referee and apologized directly to him," said Shapovalov. "Luckily he’s OK, but obviously it’s just unacceptable behavior from me. To be honest, I just feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed, and I just feel awful for letting my team down and my country down for acting a way that I would never want to act. I can promise that that’s the last time I will do anything like that."

The Canadian has also been fined fo $7,000.  

 

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:45

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.