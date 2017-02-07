WATCH: Canada's Denis Shapovalov smashes tennis ball in chair umpire’s eye during Davis Cup tie
New Delhi: Canada's tennis teenager Denis Shapovalov landed in a huge controversy on Monday as he hit the chair umpire with a tennis ball during his Davis Cup match.
Playing against Britain's Kyle Edmund, Shapovalov was down by two sets and was trailing 1-2 in the third set when the incident happened.
Watch the video here:
Full moment of disqualification of Denis Shapovalov in HD pic.twitter.com/GDbC2bYJ7Y
— BreakPointBR (@BreakPointBR) February 5, 2017
Shapovalov later apologised for his action on the court.
"I went back and spoke to the referee and apologized directly to him," said Shapovalov. "Luckily he’s OK, but obviously it’s just unacceptable behavior from me. To be honest, I just feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed, and I just feel awful for letting my team down and my country down for acting a way that I would never want to act. I can promise that that’s the last time I will do anything like that."
The Canadian has also been fined fo $7,000.
