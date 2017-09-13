Watch: Indian squad reaches Canada for challenging Davis Cup tie

New Delhi: An up and coming Indian squad will have their hands full when it takes on Canada on their home territory in a Davis Cup tie over the coming weekend. Canada will have the double advantage of playing at home as well as having players of a greater pedigree.

On reaching Edmonton, where the tie will be hosted from September 15-17, Rohan Bopanna posted a video, sharing the thoughts of the Indian squad.

Who is ready for Davis Cup tie in Edmonton this weekend. #canada #edmonton #daviscup #india @mbhupathi @puravraja #somdev #zeeshan A post shared by Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna0403) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Speaking on the tie to PTI, Indian Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi said, "Canada is a quality team but of course we are here because we earned the chance to play them. I personally think they are a stronger team than the Czechs when they came to India."

He further said, "The week of practice indoors has helped the team. The boys have hit a lot of balls and are feeling good, so we are looking forward to the weekend. Wins give you confidence and big wins give you lots of confidence. I am sure it's a stepping stone in their process to make the top 100."

He also added, "Both Yuki (Bhambri) and Ram (Ramanthan) have had very good summers so they have a lot of matches under their belt. Rohan, of course, made the final in Montreal and is a leader in this team. Saketh (Myneni) is getting better every week, it's always hard to come back from a long injury layoff but he is committed."