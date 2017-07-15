WATCH: Kim Clijsters makes a male fan wear white skirt during Wimbledon 2017

New Delhi: Amid the strict dress code and lush green grass-courts at All England Club, players still end up enjoying themselves in whatever unique way possible. One such instance was noticed during the women's invitational doubles competition at Wimbledon 2017, on Friday.

During the fun format of the tournament that allows fans to come and see veteran players enjoying the game of tennis, former Wimbledon champion Kim Clijsters was involved in a bit of audience interaction.

She asked the crowd where she should serve in order to clinch a point when suddenly a male fan shouted, "body", from the crowd.

"You said body? Why don't you go there?" replied Clijsters and immediately invited the man to play the next point.

A little problem that popped up was that the man was in a blue-coloured short and a green shirt. So the four-time Grand Slam winner ran back to grab an extra skirt that she carried in her bag and dressed the fan up.

"That's a man. In a skirt. Trying to return Kim Clijsters' serve" Always expect the unexpected in the invitation doubles...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lsArQJe4Rg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2017

The man's physical appearance didn't look like he would end up fitting into that shirt, but he did and that left everyone present in the court in absolute laughter along with Clijsters.

After all the laughter and little bit of tennis action, the man also posed with the players in the end.