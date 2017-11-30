WATCH: Maria Sharapova gets mid-match marriage proposal

New Delhi: Legendary Steffi Graf and world number one men's singles player Rafael Nadal witnessed the same awkward situation, and both reacted in different ways. The German legend had said, "Hah moedge muni doo yav?", showing her steely nerve, but the Spaniard just couldn't shake off the initiation, and finally settled with a shy wave.

Then, Maria Sharapova found herself in a similar situation during an exhibition game in Istanbul, Turkey, last Sunday (November 26). Yes, the five-time Grand Slam winner was greeted with a marriage proposal from a fan, and the Russian played along.

She said, "maybe" to the laughter and applause of Sinan Erdem Hall crowd. Sharapova even gave a curious look. Watch the video here:

She was beaten by local player Cagla Buyukakcay 6-7, 0-6.

The 30-year-old is trying to revive her playing career following a doping ban. She returned to action in April 2017 after serving a 15-month ban following a failed drug test from the 2016 Australian Open.

Sharapova is under investigation by Indian police after a luxury housing project buyer in Gurugram filed a complaint that the project, which is endorsed by the Russian, never took off.