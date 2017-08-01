WATCH: Maria Sharapova struggles but advances on return at Stanford Classic
Sharapova was denied a wildcard for the French Open earlier this year, and was unable to take part in qualifying for Wimbledon because of injury.
New Delhi: Maria Sharapova, who recently said that her passion for tennis grew stronger during suspension, beat Jennifer Brady 6-1 4-6 6-0 as she returned from injury at Stanford's Bank of the West Classic.
Watch the video here:
.@MariaSharapova secures a spot in @BOTWClassic Second round!
Beats Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0! pic.twitter.com/5vDMmkWIrG
— WTA (@WTA) August 1, 2017
The Russian returned in April after a 15-month doping ban for testing positive for meldonium, had been out with a thigh problem since 16 May.
The five-time Grand Slam champion was given a wildcard to play in the United States for the first time since March 2015.
"I feel like I just want to hug everyone and say thank you," said Sharapova, who is currently ranked 171st in the world.
"It's my first match in the States in a really long time, and it's the closest thing to home for me."
Having missed the entire grass-court season, the five-time Grand Slam champion will not gain direct entry into the US Open, which starts on 28 August.