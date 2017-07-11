WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of round of 16 clash with Giles Muller

New Delhi: French Open champion Rafael Nadal's journey to clinch his third Wimbledon trophy came to an end after he suffered 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 defeat to Giles Muller in a nail-biting five set encounter, on Monday.

However, ahead of the pulsating clash, Nadal shared a hilarious moment with Muller and few attendants present there before they took to the court. The 31-year-old was seen flexing himself up in the tunnel, when he banged his head against the door-frame whilst jumping, and immediately clutched onto his head in pain.

Camera soon caught laughing as he shared the incident with his opponent for the match, Giles Muller.

Take a look at the hilarious incident...

<iframe width="100%" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IRs6mYeycII" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Right after the match, a journalist said to Nadal, "You seemed to really bang your head quite badly on the roof of the tunnel."

"Sorry?" responded the Spaniard, before being told, "You hit your head."

"No, nothing. It's okay. Just a small accident," said Nadal with a smile.

Nadal lost the first two opening sets before, but his relentless efforts bore fruit when he pulled back in the next two sets thereby by pushing for a fifth one. But, it was Muller who had the last laugh as Nadal went down in the final set to once again make an early exit in the Wimbledon Championship.

"I made a couple of mistakes that made me then play all the time against the score - and that's so difficult against a player like him," said Nadal after the match. "So well done for him. He played well, especially in the fifth, he played a great game."

16th seed Muller will now face Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals.