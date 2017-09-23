Watch: Roger Federer introduces World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in his own unique way during Laver Cup opening ceremony

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 21:09
Twitter (@LaverCup)

New Delhi: 'Fedal' – the word used to define their epic rivalry. Fans are always in line for some delightful tennis action when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal take on the court. But tennis fans are also aware of the fact that two are actually great off-court friends too. And a glance of it was witnessed on Friday when Federer stood on stage to introduce the current World No. 1.

Even earlier this month, Federer and Nadal made headlines on a possible US Open semi-final showdown, but now the two are part of the same team – Team Europe, for the inaugral edition of the Laver Cup. On Friday, a gala event was organised to kick off the tournament and the Swiss maestro was asked to introduce Nadal, and not only did his words sound overwhelming enough, it brought about a heartwarming smile on Nadal's face. Worth noticing indeed!

“I never thought I would introduce this player to you guys in my life…so where shall I start," said Federer as the camera turned towards Nadal. A soft innocent smile glittered his face as the World No. 2 continued. "The guy from Mallorca came to Miami and defeated me in our first-ever encounter when I was World No.1. Back then I thought he would probably win the French Open once...didn't think that he would win it 10 times." And Nadal joined Federer on stage.

Watch the entire video here...

It has been one splendid year for the two veterans. Federer bounced back from a six-months long break to grab the Australian Open for the fifth time in his career and then clinched the Wimbledon for a record eighth time. Nadal on the other hand scripted history to complete La Decima at Roland Garros with his 10th French Open title and then claimed the US Open trophy along with the World No.1 rank.

As of now the duo came forth to participate in the Laver Cup where Team Europe will take on Team World.  

Laver CupRoger FedererRafael NadalFedaltennis newssports news

