WATCH: Special Rafael Nadal on-court move to help injured Nicolas Almagro will make your day

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 18:50
WATCH: Special Rafael Nadal on-court move to help injured Nicolas Almagro will make your day

New Delhi: The King of Clay Rafael Nadal on Wednesday showed his benevolent side by helping an injured Nicolas Almagro during their Rome Masters round of 32 match

Nadal, regarded as one of the fiercest competitors ever to have played tennis, was forced to offer a helping hand to Almagro, even as his Spaniard compatriot struggled to stand on his feet after playing a brilliant forehand winner.

Here's the video:

Bidding to win fourth title of the year, Nadal took a 3-0 lead in the first set against Almagro. But only 25 minutes into the match, Nadal was given a 16th consecutive win in clay in the run up to French Open 2017.

On Sunday, Nadal had lifted yet another Madrid Open title, and the world number four will enter Roland Garros tournament as the favourite. He is chasing that elusive tenth French Open title. He last won the title in 2014.

He is the winner of 14 Grand Slam singles titles.

