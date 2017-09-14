Watch: Tennis champion Serena Williams introduces newborn daughter

New Delhi: Serena Williams introduced her newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr to the world, two weeks after her birth. On Wednesday, the tennis champion posted a photograph with her daughter on Instagram. This apart, there was also an online video posted on Youtube on the same day which documented the journey of her pregnancy.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena has named her daughter after her beau and the girl’s father, tech guru Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit. Serena has been on a break from the sport after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. She plans to come back next year at the same tournament. The beautiful picture apart, the video, posted by Ohanian, had a real personal touch.

In a two-minute clip, the star pair shared snippets of the most special moments in their pregnancy, including the first ultrasound, photos of Serena's baby bump at different stages, Alexis building the crib and the baby's ultimate arrival.

The tennis ace also touched upon a more serious note of her pregnancy when she revealed there had been "a lot of complications", but they left the office with a bundle of joy joining their family. The couple welcomed their daughter on Friday, September 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. (With ANI inputs)