close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfils at ATP Citi Open

Bhambri had entered the second round after his first round opponent retired.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:25
WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfils at ATP Citi Open
Courtesy: Twitter (@TennisTV)

New Delhi: Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, presently ranked 200, entered the third round of the ATP Citi Open in Washington after securing a stunning win over world number 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils on Thursday.

Bhambri defeated Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, with the contest lasting almost two hours, registering one of the most astonishing victories of his career.

This would be the second major triumph for an Indian singles player this year after Ramkumar Ramanathan stunned Dominic Thiem at Atlantya Open Round of 16, back in June.

Monfils didn't look like a defending champion and was outplayed by the 25-year-old Indian who won the first set 6-3 before allowing the Frenchman to mount a comeback in the second set.

After securing a 6-4 win, Monfils allowed Bhambri to have the last laugh by sealing the fiercely contested tight third set 7-5.

Here are a few of Bhambri's exquisite knocks during the contest:

Here's Bhambri's post-match interview:

Bhambri had entered the second round after his first round opponent retired.

Bhambri, who lifted the 2009 Australian Open Junior Championship, will now face Guido Pella of Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals

TAGS

Yuki BhambriGael MonfilsCiti OpenTennis IndiaIndian tennis

From Zee News

David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia reaches consensus with Australian Cricketers’ Association on pay deal
cricket

David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia rea...

WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th consecutive fifty in Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th c...

Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment on comparison between current team and teams of the past
cricket

Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment...

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to register six consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener t...

Umar Akmal snubbed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in list of probables for Sri Lanka series
cricket

Umar Akmal snubbed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in list...

BCCI ignores Mithali Raj&#039;s name for Khel Ratna; recommends ​Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur for Arjuna award
cricket

BCCI ignores Mithali Raj's name for Khel Ratna; recomm...

Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra slams 29-ball ton breaks Chris Gayle&#039;s record of fastest century
cricket

Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra slams 29-ball ton breaks C...

Cricket Australia have agreement in-principle with players to end pay dispute
cricket

Cricket Australia have agreement in-principle with players...

I don’t think Virat Kohli is in the same league of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman, reckons Mohammad Yousuf
cricket

I don’t think Virat Kohli is in the same league of Sachin T...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video