WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfils at ATP Citi Open

New Delhi: Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, presently ranked 200, entered the third round of the ATP Citi Open in Washington after securing a stunning win over world number 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils on Thursday.

Bhambri defeated Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, with the contest lasting almost two hours, registering one of the most astonishing victories of his career.

This would be the second major triumph for an Indian singles player this year after Ramkumar Ramanathan stunned Dominic Thiem at Atlantya Open Round of 16, back in June.

Monfils didn't look like a defending champion and was outplayed by the 25-year-old Indian who won the first set 6-3 before allowing the Frenchman to mount a comeback in the second set.

After securing a 6-4 win, Monfils allowed Bhambri to have the last laugh by sealing the fiercely contested tight third set 7-5.

Here are a few of Bhambri's exquisite knocks during the contest:

Perfect passing shot from @yukibhambri Giving Monfils a hard time out there today...#CO17 pic.twitter.com/P1Qpfv2RTD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2017

#Bhambri shocks DC with as he takes down our defending champion #Monfils What a night of tennis #CO17 pic.twitter.com/SGjHUKPcBL — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 3, 2017

Here's Bhambri's post-match interview:

"I just played the right points at the right time"@yukibhambri on that incredible win against Gael Monfils. #CO17 pic.twitter.com/kV5Gk9e4Gu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2017

Bhambri had entered the second round after his first round opponent retired.

Bhambri, who lifted the 2009 Australian Open Junior Championship, will now face Guido Pella of Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals