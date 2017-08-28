close
Why do they call you the GOAT? kid asks Roger Federer at press conference ahead of US Open 2017

Federer missed last year's US Open and the remainder of the 2016's tennis action in order to recover from a knee surgery he had in February. Not many had speculated that the Swiss legend could comeback and script a record. But he did. He bagged the Australian Open title, skipped action at Roland Garros and then again lifted and unprecedented eighth at Wimbledon.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 21:29
Twitter grab (@usopen)

New Delhi: Roger Federer is all geared up to add up his Grand Slam tally to 20 as he kicks starts his US Open campaign at the Flushing Meadows against Frances Tiafoe on August 30. But ahead of the final grand slam of the year, the Swiss maestro faced a tricky question from a kid who was rather confused as to why Federer is called 'The GOAT'. And it has been breaking the internet.

Next generation USTA ambassador, Zizou Ahmed was present at Roger Federer's presser two days ahead of the kick-off to US Open 2017. Well, it was the 'Arthur Ashe Kids Day' programme, and after the usual question-answer session from the mediapersons, the kid stood up to ask a question.

READ US Open 2017: Five talking points as pulsating action begins at Flushing Meadows today

"I wanted to ask you, Switzerland is really cold, right?" asked the kid.

"Not always, but most of the time," replied the tennis ace, with a smile.

"There isn't much livestock, so why do they all...mmm...why do they call you the GOAT?" And the entire room burst into laughter, including Federer.

"I don't know why," as he smiled, "Some fans call me that. I don't call myself that. We don't have a lot of animals obviously. I am also a part of the livestock there, so," replied the 19-time Grand Slam champion as he continued to laugh.

"I have a serious question," continued the kid. "You have been the most consistent player of all time, umm...can you continue to play for eight, nine years so that i can play you when I turn pro?"

"Yes, yes...if you can make it on tour, I will make sure that I come back for you."

"Is that a promise?"

"Almost...almost...pinkie promise" And the room echoed in laughter once again.

Watch the entire video here...

Well, GOAT stands for The Greatest of All Time. That is what his fans call him, analysts too. And true it is.

The 36-year-old missed last year's US Open and the remainder of the 2016's tennis action in order to recover from a knee surgery he had in February. Not many had speculated that the Swiss legend could comeback and script a record. But he did. He bagged the Australian Open title, skipped action at Roland Garros and then again lifted and unprecedented eighth at Wimbledon and now is en route to his 20th major. Although he shrugged it off as a 'joke', but pundits feel he can.  

