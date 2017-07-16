Wimbledon 2017: A look back at Roger Federer and Marin Cilic's journey at All England Club

New Delhi: Swiss international Roger Federer will look to take on Croatian Marin Cilic to clinch an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon title, today, at All England Club.

Already seven-time winner Roger Federer will head to Centre Court as favourite, having not dropped a single set yet in the tournament. A win against Cilic will not only sum up his Grand Slam tally to 19, but also make him the oldest player in Open Era to lift the trophy. Adding to it, the victory will also take Federer to no. 3 on the ATP rankings, thereby standing behind Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, respectively.

For the Croatian international, this is his first Wimbledon final appearance in his career. A win for him will give him his second Grand Slam trophy, first being the US Open title he had clinched back in 2014. Adding to Federer's concern, Cilic victory on Sunday would take him past his opponent on the ATP rankings list. He would be ranked fifth, one above Roger.

Looking at the campaign so far, both compatriots have undergone tough challenges. Federer defeated Canadian Milos Raonic in the quarters and then breezed past Djokovic-conqueror Tomas Berdych to storm into his 11th Wimbledon final.

For Cilic, he too didn't drop a set until quarters where he encountered Giles Muller in a pulsating five-set match to finally book a date with Sam Querrey in the semis. Another struggling game for the Croatian and he strolled into his maiden final at SW19.

Going head-to-head, Federer leads 6-1 against Cilic. Off their seven encounters, three has been in Grand Slams and the one he did manage to win against the 35-year-old was in 2014 when he lifted the US Open.

As far as Wimbledon is considered, it was only last year that the two had faced each other in the quarter-final round. Going down in the first two sets, Federer picked himself up to stun Cilic 6-7, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in a nail-biting five-set match.

Wimbledon 2017 stats comparison

Aces: Federer 64-130 Cilic

Double faults: Federer 10-17 Cilic

1st serve %: Federer 83-84 Cilic

Break points saved: Federer 16/20 – 14/24 Cilic

Serves held: Federer 79/83 – 99/109 Cilic

Games lost: Federer 66-91 Cilic

Looking at the statistics put forth by AFP, Cilic clearly leads in terms of aces, but fans did witness an array of such serves from Federer in his match against Berdych where he shot four straight aces in the semi-final round. Cilic also leads in terms of big serves held.

However, Cilic has more double faults to his name, while the Swiss tennis ace remains quite ahead of him in terms of break points saved.

Cilic indeed has a Herculean task ahead of him to topple down mighty Federer in the Sunday finale, but what if fans witness yet another stunner as in the women's singles final?