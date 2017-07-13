Wimbledon 2017: Ageless Venus to face Britain's Konta in semis

London: Seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams will aim to book her place in the finals of the Wimbledon when she takes on Britain`s Johanna Konta in her last-four clash of the women`s singles event here today.

Venus added another chapter of achievement to her professional history as she became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist for 23 years after sweeping aside French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

In the 100th singles match of her Wimbledon career, the American star defeated Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 13 minutes, to become the oldest semi-finalist here since Martina Navratilova.

With the win, Venus also equalled her younger sister Serena`s total of 86 main draw match wins at Wimbledon, the most among any active player.

Konta, on the other hand, reached the semi-finals after beating Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 4-6 to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in 39 years.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final clash of the women`s singles event will see Russia`s Garbine Muguruza take on Slovakia`s Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in the summit showdown.