close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Ageless Venus to face Britain's Konta in semis

Venus added another chapter of achievement to her professional history as she became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist for 23 years after sweeping aside French Open winner Ostapenko on Tuesday.

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 13:55
Wimbledon 2017: Ageless Venus to face Britain&#039;s Konta in semis

London: Seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams will aim to book her place in the finals of the Wimbledon when she takes on Britain`s Johanna Konta in her last-four clash of the women`s singles event here today.

Venus added another chapter of achievement to her professional history as she became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist for 23 years after sweeping aside French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

In the 100th singles match of her Wimbledon career, the American star defeated Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 13 minutes, to become the oldest semi-finalist here since Martina Navratilova.

With the win, Venus also equalled her younger sister Serena`s total of 86 main draw match wins at Wimbledon, the most among any active player.

Konta, on the other hand, reached the semi-finals after beating Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 4-6 to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in 39 years.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final clash of the women`s singles event will see Russia`s Garbine Muguruza take on Slovakia`s Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in the summit showdown. 

TAGS

Venus WilliamsTennisWimbledon 2017Johanna Konta

From Zee News

Natwest Series final 2002: Mohammad Kaif posts brilliant message 15 years after India stunned England to clinch series
cricket

Natwest Series final 2002: Mohammad Kaif posts brilliant me...

No special preparations for clash with Zulpikar Maimaitiali: Vijender Singh
Other Sports

No special preparations for clash with Zulpikar Maimaitiali...

Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj on becoming highest run-scorer in women&#039;s ODIs
cricket

Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj on becoming highest ru...

India&#039;s tour to Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid won&#039;t accompany Virat Kohli&#039;s men for upcoming assignment
cricket

India's tour to Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid won't acc...

Virender Sehwag tweets to Indian eves captain Mithali Raj to congratulate on world record
cricket

Virender Sehwag tweets to Indian eves captain Mithali Raj t...

Ravi Shastri promises more freedom for players as new coach&#039;s era begins
Tennis

Ravi Shastri promises more freedom for players as new coach...

Indian coach selection: Ravi Shastri reveals why he applied for top job after being snubbed last year
cricket

Indian coach selection: Ravi Shastri reveals why he applied...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer becomes favourite to win record eighth title as other big stars crash out before semis
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer becomes favourite to win reco...

Mithali Raj calls on team to step up ahead of New Zealand clash
cricket

Mithali Raj calls on team to step up ahead of New Zealand c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video