Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round charge at All England Club

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 09:13
Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round charge at All England Club
Reuters

London: Defending champion Andy Murray and fourth seed Rafael Nadal will lead the men`s charge at Wimbledon on Friday as they play their third-round matches on Centre Court.

Both are in superb form and have yet to drop a set at this year`s championship. Britain`s Murray, the number one seed, will face 28th ranked Fabio Fognini from Italy while Spaniard Nadal will go up against Russian Karen Khachanov, ranked 30.

It is a big year for British players, with four having reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in 20 years.

On the women`s side, Heather Watson will take on former world number one Victoria Azarenka from Belarus while number six seed Johanna Konta - a favourite to win the title - faces Greece`s Maria Sakkari on Court One.

Tenth seed Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko are also in action, going up against Japan`s Naomi Osaka and Italy`s Camila Giorgi respectively.

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonAndy MurrayRafael NadalAll England Clubtennis newssports news

