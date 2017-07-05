Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal take Centre Court in round 2 at All England Club
London: Wimbledon order of play on the show courts at the All England Club on Wednesday, the third day of the 2017 championships (x denotes seeding):
Centre Court (1:00pm/1200 GMT)
Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Donna Vekic (CRO)
Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Dustin Brown (GER)
Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Donald Young (USA)
Court One (1:00pm/1200 GMT)
Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR)
Wang Qiang (CHN) v Venus Williams (USA x10)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)
Court Two (11:30am/1030 GMT)
Heather Watson (GBR) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x18)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)
Florian Mayer (GER) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)
Court Three (11:30am/1030 GMT)
Elena Vesnina (RUS x15) v Victoria Azarenka (BLR)
Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
Jerzy Janowicz (POL) v Lucas Pouille (FRA x14)
Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Madison Keys (USA x17)
Court 12 (11:30am/1030 GMT)
Lukas Rosol (CZE) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)
Jiri Vesely (CZE) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28)
Francesca Schiavone (ITA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4)
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Francoise Abanda (CAN)
Court 18 (11:30am/1030 GMT)
Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Jennifer Brady (USA)
Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) v Sam Querrey (USA x24)
Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Radu Albot (MDA)
Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)