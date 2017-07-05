Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal take Centre Court in round 2 at All England Club

close
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 08:54
London: Wimbledon order of play on the show courts at the All England Club on Wednesday, the third day of the 2017 championships (x denotes seeding):

Centre Court (1:00pm/1200 GMT)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Donna Vekic (CRO)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Dustin Brown (GER)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Donald Young (USA)

Court One (1:00pm/1200 GMT)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR)

Wang Qiang (CHN) v Venus Williams (USA x10)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Court Two (11:30am/1030 GMT)

Heather Watson (GBR) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x18)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)

Florian Mayer (GER) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Court Three (11:30am/1030 GMT)

Elena Vesnina (RUS x15) v Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

Jerzy Janowicz (POL) v Lucas Pouille (FRA x14)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Madison Keys (USA x17)

Court 12 (11:30am/1030 GMT)

Lukas Rosol (CZE) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Jiri Vesely (CZE) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28)

Francesca Schiavone (ITA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Francoise Abanda (CAN)

Court 18 (11:30am/1030 GMT)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Jennifer Brady (USA)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) v Sam Querrey (USA x24)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonJohanna KontaVenus WiiliamsVictoria AzarenkaSimona HalepKei NishikoriAndy MurrayRafael NadalCentre CourtAll England Clubtennis newssports news

