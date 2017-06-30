Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray vs Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic in potential semi-final clashes

London: Defending champion Andy Murray was drawn to potentially face fellow two-time winner Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday while Roger Federer, chasing a record eighth crown, was lined up to face three-time titlist Novak Djokovic.

Top seed Murray will start his campaign on Monday against a qualifier while second seed Djokovic tackles Slovakia`s Martin Klizan before a tricky possible third round clash with old rival Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer, seeded third, starts against Alexander Dolgopolov of Ukraine while fourth-seeded Nadal, fresh from a 10th French Open triumph, has Australia`s John Millman in the first round.