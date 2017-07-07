close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber overcomes canny Kirsten Flipkens to reach third round

Having claimed the Australian and U.S. Open crowns last year, Kerber has not won a single title this season and struggled for fluency against Flipkens, who tried everything in her power to upset the world number one.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 09:05
Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber overcomes canny Kirsten Flipkens to reach third round
Reuters

London: Top seed Angelique Kerber battled past Kirsten Flipkens to reach the third round at Wimbledon, overcoming the Belgian`s unorthodox game to win 7-5 7-5 on Thursday.

Kerber, who reached the final last year, again showed signs of the vulnerability that has dogged her game in 2017.

Having claimed the Australian and U.S. Open crowns last year, Kerber has not won a single title this season and struggled for fluency against Flipkens, who tried everything in her power to upset the world number one.

At times in the first set Kerber found Flipkens` game unfathomable as the Belgian tried her luck with a number of perfectly-weighted drop shots and low slices, while frequently charging the net in an effort to upset the German baseliner.

The pair exchanged four successive breaks of serve, before Kerber regained her composure to hold and then broke Flipkens for the third straight time to reassert her authority before taking the first set.

It was another even battle in the second as the players exchanged breaks before Kerber struck decisively in the 11th game and then served out to win in one hour 44 minutes.

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017Angelique KerberKirsten Flipkenstennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ramps up a six to finish innings in 5th ODI vs West Indies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ra...

On MS Dhoni&#039;s 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes former skipper with a special wish on Twitter
cricket

On MS Dhoni's 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes forme...

MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of India&#039;s greatest captains
cricket

MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of Indi...

Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind with record 28th ODI ton against West Indies
cricket

Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind wit...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round charge at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round...

Other Sports

Formula One needs two races in China, says McLaren boss Zak...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video