close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber survives rocky opening test to reach round two

The German world number one, a first round loser at the French Open just five weeks ago, has been struggling to recapture the form that carried her into three grand slam finals in 2016.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 20:19
Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber survives rocky opening test to reach round two
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Angelique Kerber enjoyed the honour of opening Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday in the absence of title holder Serena Williams and, while she looked far from her best, she reached the Wimbledon second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Irina Falconi.

The German world number one, a first round loser at the French Open just five weeks ago, has been struggling to recapture the form that carried her into three grand slam finals in 2016.

However, Kerber, who won two of those majors and finished runner up to Williams at the All England Club last July, ensured she would not add her name to the list of Wimbledon top seeds to have perished in the opening round.

Instead, she survived the plucky challenge of American qualifier Falconi to register her first win at a grand slam tournament since bowing out in the fourth round at January's Australian Open.

Falconi had her chances to chalk up her first win in five appearances at Wimbledon, breaking Kerber once in each set.

However, the world number 247's lack of experience eventually caught up with her and a double fault handed Kerber two break points for a 5-4 lead in the second set.

The German converted the second and then finished with a flourish, holding to love to seal the match with a forehand winner. 
Next up for her will be Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. 

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017Angelique KerberSerena Williamstennis news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Five clubs, including Shillong Lajong write to AIFF against 8-foreign players policy
Football

Five clubs, including Shillong Lajong write to AIFF against...

CK Vineeth bids emotional farewell to Bengaluru FC after three successful years
Football

CK Vineeth bids emotional farewell to Bengaluru FC after th...

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic advances as Martin Klizan retires injured in round one
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic advances as Martin Klizan re...

Move over Disha Patani, &#039;run-machine&#039; Smriti Mandhana is youngsters&#039; new national crush
cricket

Move over Disha Patani, 'run-machine' Smriti Mand...

England start new era with Joe Root against South Africa at Lord&#039;s
cricket

England start new era with Joe Root against South Africa at...

James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named captain
cricket

James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named capta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video