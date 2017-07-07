close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Canada's Milos Raonic rides his luck beating Mikhail Youzhny to reach round three

Facing multiple choice questions from reporters, the sixth-seeded Canadian did turn down option C, poor, but Raonic knew he had ridden his luck against the 35-year-old Russian on Thursday to reach round three.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 08:49
Wimbledon 2017: Canada&#039;s Milos Raonic rides his luck beating Mikhail Youzhny to reach round three
Reuters

London: Milos Raonic judged himself both fantastic and just average after beating Mikhail Youzhny 3-6 7-6(7) 6-4 7-5 in his quest to go one better than last year`s runner-up spot at Wimbledon.

Facing multiple choice questions from reporters, the sixth-seeded Canadian did turn down option C, poor, but Raonic knew he had ridden his luck against the 35-year-old Russian on Thursday to reach round three.

"I think I won two points in the first two or three games. That was a bad start," Raonic, who lost to Britain`s Andy Murray in straight sets in last year`s final, told reporters.

"I was fortunate that I didn`t get down two sets to love. He had those two set points... He was up 6-4 in that tiebreaker.

"I got very lucky in those scenarios and then I sort of kept plugging away and made it count after that."

Raonic next plays Spanish 25th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

 

Wimbledon 2017: Latvian Ernests Gulbis rips up script with victory over Juan Martin Del Potro

reuters

London: Latvian Ernests Gulbis deprived Wimbledon of a sequel to one of the best men`s singles matches in recent years when he knocked out Argentina`s Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday.

A high-octane clash between Del Potro and three-times champion Novak Djokovic looked likely in the third round, stoking memories of their epic 2013 semi-final, but Latvian Gulbis had other ideas. He won 6-4 6-4 7-6(3).

The 28-year-old Latvian has struggled with wrist and shoulder injuries since reaching the 2014 French Open semi-finals, losing to Djokovic, and dropped to 589 in the world rankings on Monday.

Arriving at Wimbledon on a protected ranking of 99, Gulbis had won only two matches all year at any level.

But he backed up his first-round win over Victor Estrella Burgos, in which he dropped four games, with a superb performance against 29th seed Del Potro, another player plagued by injuries in recent years.

"It`s very satisfying. I found out yesterday that it was my first win in 13 months at Tour level in a main draw," said Gulbis. "I won one Challenger (level) match and I won one qualifier in Rotterdam. It`s been a long time."

Del Potro was not surprised by Gulbis` level.

"Last year I was 1,000 in the world and nobody believed in that ranking either," the former U.S. Open champion, who has battled back from several wrist surgeries, said.

"I know how good Ernests is on grass, and if he has a good day he can beat all the guys."

Gulbis said he was relishing taking on Serbian second seed Djokovic, who has won three Wimbledon titles.

"I had nothing to lose today and I`m going to have even less to lose next match. Maybe I`ll play even better," he said.

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonMilos RaonicMikhail Youzhnytennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ramps up a six to finish innings in 5th ODI vs West Indies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ra...

On MS Dhoni&#039;s 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes former skipper with a special wish on Twitter
cricket

On MS Dhoni's 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes forme...

MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of India&#039;s greatest captains
cricket

MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of Indi...

Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind with record 28th ODI ton against West Indies
cricket

Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind wit...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round charge at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round...

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber overcomes canny Kirsten Flipkens to reach third round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber overcomes canny Kirsten Fl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video