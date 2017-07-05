close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Caroline Wozniacki overcomes wobble at All England Club to book round-two spot

The Danish fifth seed beat Hungary`s world number 42 Timea Babos 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in an hour and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 08:50
Wimbledon 2017: Caroline Wozniacki overcomes wobble at All England Club to book round-two spot
Reuters

London: Caroline Wozniacki overcame a second-set wobble to book her spot in the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday.

The Danish fifth seed beat Hungary`s world number 42 Timea Babos 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in an hour and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

The former world number one will play either Bulgaria`s Tsvetana Pironkova or Italy`s Sara Errani in the round of 64.

"I just kept fighting for every point. I was down a break early in both sets. Somehow I managed to pull it out," Wozniacki said.

"I feel like I`m in good shape but the first round is always tricky. She definitely gave me a lot of competition.

"I love playing on Centre Court. It`s a very special feeling to be out there. I love playing on grass and I love Wimbledon. I`m happy to be through and hopefully I can get some good recovery."

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where Wozniacki has failed to reach at least the quarter-finals.

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonCaroline WozniackiAll England ClubGrand SlamSara Erranitennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad for one-off match against India
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad fo...

Pepe signs for Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid
Football

Pepe signs for Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid

Roger Federer pleads for no panic measures over Wimbledon pull-outs
Tennis

Roger Federer pleads for no panic measures over Wimbledon p...

Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All Eng...

Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko ready to ratchet up aggression in round 2 at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko ready to ratchet up aggres...

ENG vs SA: England look to &#039;positive&#039; Joe Root in Test series against South Africa
cricket

ENG vs SA: England look to 'positive' Joe Root in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video