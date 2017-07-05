Wimbledon 2017: Caroline Wozniacki overcomes wobble at All England Club to book round-two spot

London: Caroline Wozniacki overcame a second-set wobble to book her spot in the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday.

The Danish fifth seed beat Hungary`s world number 42 Timea Babos 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in an hour and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

The former world number one will play either Bulgaria`s Tsvetana Pironkova or Italy`s Sara Errani in the round of 64.

"I just kept fighting for every point. I was down a break early in both sets. Somehow I managed to pull it out," Wozniacki said.

"I feel like I`m in good shape but the first round is always tricky. She definitely gave me a lot of competition.

"I love playing on Centre Court. It`s a very special feeling to be out there. I love playing on grass and I love Wimbledon. I`m happy to be through and hopefully I can get some good recovery."

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where Wozniacki has failed to reach at least the quarter-finals.