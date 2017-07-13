Wimbledon 2017, Day 10: Ageless Venus Williams sets up final date with unpredictable Garbine Muguruza

New Delhi: Ageless Venus Williams played two brilliant sets of tennis on Thursday to beat home favourite Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 in the second semi-final of the Ladies' singles event at Wimbledon. The seven-time Grand Slam champion will play Spain's Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final.

Venus, 37, took one hour and 16 minutes to wrap up the match in front of a capacity Centre Court crowd. It was her 87th win at the All England Club, a record for any active female player.

The five-time winner at SW19 will now bid to become the oldest women's Grand Slam champion in Open Era (since 1968), when she turns up for her ninth Wimbledon singles final two days later.

The last time she played Grand Slam singles final was in 2009, at the same venue.

Seeded 10th, Venus broke Konta in the all-important tenth game to win the first game in 40 minutes; then in the second set, she broke the seventh seeded Briton twice in the fourth and eighth games.

Earlier in the day, Magdalena Rybarikova 15th seeded Muguruza defeated unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia in a one-sided match which lasted little more than an hour.

The 2015 finalist won the match 6-1, 6-1.