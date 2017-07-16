close
Wimbledon 2017: Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina wins first women's doubles at All England Club

In a 55-minute final, which followed a 4 hour 41 minute men's doubles championship epic, the second-seeded Russians collected a third Slam doubles title as a team.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 10:36
Wimbledon 2017: Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina wins first women&#039;s doubles at All England Club
Reuters

London: Olympic champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia won their first Wimbledon women's doubles title with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Hao-Ching Chan and Monica Niculescu.

They also won the 2013 French Open and 2014 US Open women's doubles crowns.

Saturday's rout of their Taiwan-Romanian rivals, playing just their second event together, was only the second time a women's doubles final at Wimbledon had been decided by a double-bagel scoreline.

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017Ekaterina MakarovaElena Vesninatennis newssports news

