close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza beats Svetlana Kuznetsova to power into semis

Muguruza, seeded 14th, saved a tricky break point on her second service game - the only one she faced all match - but roared back to break to love en route to taking the first set.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 20:55
Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza beats Svetlana Kuznetsova to power into semis
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Spain's 2015 runner-up Garbine Muguruza advanced confidently into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a calmly efficient and well-controlled 6-3 6-4 victory over Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova on Tuesday.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion who lost to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final the previous year, had just that bit more control in a hard-hitting baseline duel to follow up her victory over top seed Angelique Kerber on Monday.

Muguruza, seeded 14th, saved a tricky break point on her second service game - the only one she faced all match - but roared back to break to love en route to taking the first set.

Another early break in the second piled the pressure on Kuznetsova, the 32-year-old Russian with two grand slam titles to her name who was appearing in the quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years, and she was rarely able to threaten.

Muguruza, who has reached the last four for the loss of one set, brought up match point with an ace down the middle and won it courtesy of another big serve to earn a semi-final meeting with Magdalena Rybarikova or Coco Vandeweghe.

TAGS

Garbine MuguruzaWimbledon 2017tennis newsSvetlana Kuznetsova

From Zee News

British Grand Prix: Future of Formula One racing at Silverstone in doubt as owners activate break clause
Other Sports

British Grand Prix: Future of Formula One racing at Silvers...

Rahul Dravid named overseas batting consultant​, Zaheer Khan as bowling coach under Ravi Shastri
cricket

Rahul Dravid named overseas batting consultant​, Zaheer Kha...

South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe gets eight-year suspension for match fixing
cricket

South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe gets eight-year suspen...

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic into quarter-finals after straight-sets win over Adrian Mannarino
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic into quarter-finals after st...

Virat Kohli tops ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, MS Dhoni gains three places to stand 12th
cricket

Virat Kohli tops ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, MS Dhoni gai...

Ravi Shastri confirmed or not? BCCI&#039;s denial to coach appointment leaves Twitterati bamboozled
cricket

Ravi Shastri confirmed or not? BCCI's denial to coach...

No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC still deliberating over it: Amitabh Chaudhary
cricket

No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC...

Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on 2-year loan
Football

Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from...

Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indian cricket coach – Exactly what the doctor ordered!
cricket

Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video