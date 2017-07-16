Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza reveals she wants to dance with Roger Federer at Champions' dinner

New Delhi: While the world gets ready for a blockbuster Sunday evening where seven-time champion Roger Federer will take on Marin Cilic for the Wimbledon men's singles title at Centre Court, newly crowned women's champion Garbine Muguruza revealed who she is actually rooting for, however for a surprising reason.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who lifted her second Grand Slam title after defeating veteran Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the women's singles final on Saturday revealed that she is cheering for Roger Federer in Sunday's final against Croatian international Marin Cilic.

"Who among the male finalists, tomorrow night, would you like to dance with?" asked one of the journalists present in the post-match conference. Muguruza, trying to laugh it away, replied, "Oh...come on!" and kept smiling. She paused for a while and then answered, "Roger!" With that, the entire room burst into laughter.

She soon added to her answer, "And I like Cilic, I have to say seriously, but I think, I wanna see if Roger has the same elegance in dancing (as on the court)."

Watch Muguruza revealing her answer here...

The tradition of men and women's singles winner dancing in the Champions' ball on Sunady night hasn't been stritcly followed since 1970s, but was brought back in 2015 when Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic shared the dance floor.

With Federer heading into the finale as favourite, it seems Muguruza's wish of dancing with the Swiss international is not far from being fulfilled.