Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All England Club

London: Wimbledon headlines and sidelines on Tuesday, the second day of the 2017 championships at the All England Club:

+ Federer, Djokovic win as rivals quit

+ Record 85th Wimbledon win for Federer in 43 minutes

+ Djokovic through in just 40 minutes

+ Men`s injury pull-outs hit seven

+ `Bored` Tomic defeated

+ Top seed Kerber wins

Better late then never

-- Ernests Gulbis, who was ranked as high as 10 just three years ago before slumping to his current 589, won his first match in 13 months when he saw off Víctor Estrella 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Everyone needs good neighbours

-- Wimbledon insists on strict working hours on the new Court One roof, being readied for 2019. Building work is limited to 8am-6pm Monday to Friday and 8am-1pm at weekends.

"We are sensitive to our neighbours -- it would be inappropriate to have work going on in the evening," said the All England Club`s senior project manager Patrick Williams. The site, in the genteel southwest London suburbs is fringed by smart housing.

"I`ve had enough match play in Eastbourne."

-- Novak Djokovic happy to spend just 40 minutes on Centre Court where opponent Martin Klizan retired a set and 2-0 down.

"Well, he`s introduced me to a lot of `80s rock bands, which before I wasn`t quite familiar with. I keep having to remind him I was born in `91."

-- Coco Vandeweghe on new coach Pat Cash, the 1987 champion.

"Well, if you ask Federer to give back $500 million, would he do that or not?"

-- Bernard Tomic after being asked whether or not he would give back his prize money for admitting he lost his opening round match because he was bored.

"The only word I`ve got for it now is `wow`. It is something that I have dreamed of since I was a little girl. I cannot even comprehend how someone can say it`s boring at Wimbledon. I think it`s the best place to play in the world."

-- Britain`s Katie Boulter on her Wimbledon debut and Tomic`s comments.

"I feel like I`m talking to like Lloyd`s of London or something. Jesus."

-- Sloane Stephens faces a barrage of questions over the precise details of her foot stress fracture injury on the navicular bone for which she had surgery on January 23.

"They don`t know what`s going on... especially Paul, no idea what`s going on. Come on, Paul. Get with it. He`s like, `how do I look on Instagram?` I`m like, `Oh, God`."

-- Stevens on doing TV work, particularly alongside top coach Paul Annacone.

"In many things in life, are you okay to live with that or not? This is not like a crime or something... This debate can last forever. Well, whatever. Sorry."

-- Timea Bacsinszky on whether to retire injured from a match or not.

"I have my favourite, maybe three, four restaurants, and those are the restaurants I go to in the village, the restaurants I`ve gone to for years. I don`t experiment too much. I like what I like. I know what works for me. That`s what I do."

-- Caroline Wozniacki her adventurous dining habits in suburban Wimbledon

7 -- match points saved by Australia`s Arina Rodionova in her three-set win over 16th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. It was also a first ever Slam main draw win for the qualifier.

85 -- record number of match wins for Federer, going past the previous best of 84 which he shared with Jimmy Connors.

1,085 -- the ranking of Britain`s James Ward, the lowest in the men`s tournament.

10,000 -- Federer passed the 10,000 mark for career aces in his win against Alexandr Dolgopolov. Only Ivo Karlovic and Goran Ivanisevic have hit more.

-- Occupying the best seats on Centre Court were the likes of former England cricketer Geoff Boycott and ex-England footballer Sol Campbell.