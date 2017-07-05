close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Here is why Roger Federer’s first-round win at All England Club is special

Roger Federer's Round 1 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov is special as it made him the first man to win 85 matches in the Open Era at Wimbledon

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 14:45
Wimbledon 2017: Here is why Roger Federer’s first-round win at All England Club is special
IANS

New Delhi: Roger Federer has entered the second round of Wimbledon. One knows that there is nothing special in that piece of news considering that it is par for the course. But what makes his Round 1 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov special is that the Swiss great became the first man to win 85 matches in the Open Era at Wimbledon. Before the start of this year’s Championships, he was tied for the numero uno spot with American great Jimmy Connors.

This is one of the many Open Era records that Federer holds at his favourite tournament. With seven crowns, he is the joint record holder with Pete Sampras for having won the most number of titles. He has won five consecutive titles at SW19, a record he shares with Bjorn Borg.

Federer also shares two more Wimbledon records with Connors. He has entered the semis of the tournament 11 times and the quarters 14 times.

There are a few other records that he holds alone. He has won 34 consecutive sets at the tournament. He has appeared in seven consecutive semi-finals, seven consecutive finals and 10 finals overall.

At 35, Federer is playing as good as he has in a long time. He redirected his career and was once again counted among the very best players (even on form) when he won the Australian Open earlier this year.

The spotlight is still on him as he is looking for a record eighth crown this season. No man in any era has won eight titles at SW19.

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonAll England ClubRoger FedererAlexandr DolgopolovOpen Eratennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Lionel Messi to sign new £500,000 per week 4-year Barcelona deal, with £264m buyout clause: Report
Football

Lionel Messi to sign new £500,000 per week 4-year Barcelona...

Ramiz Raja questions logic of giving Grade A contract to MS Dhoni
cricket

Ramiz Raja questions logic of giving Grade A contract to MS...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma look to rebuild India innings
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India vs Sri Lanka, Live C...

Fans go berserk seeing Umesh Yadav&#039;s Instagram post with lobsters
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Fans go berserk seeing Umesh Yadav's Instagram post wi...

Sri Lanka hand fresh blow to PCB, refuse to tour Pakistan for proposed series over security concerns
cricket

Sri Lanka hand fresh blow to PCB, refuse to tour Pakistan f...

Wimbledon 2017: Madison Keys rooting for Petra Kvitova to conquer All England Club on comeback
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Madison Keys rooting for Petra Kvitova to c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video