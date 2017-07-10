close
Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko romps into quarter-final round to keep double dream alive

The 20-year-old Latvian, who is now only three wins away from completing what would be astonishing grand slam double, had looked to be cruising when she led 5-2 in the second set.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 19:32
Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko romps into quarter-final round to keep double dream alive
Reuters

London: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko let seven match points go begging before finally overcoming fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-6(6) to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The 20-year-old Latvian, who is now only three wins away from completing what would be astonishing grand slam double, had looked to be cruising when she led 5-2 in the second set.

But she let five opportunities to close out the match pass her by before being broken twice to allow her Ukrainian opponent to serve for the second set.

Svitolina failed to take her chance, however, and was immediately broken back, sending the set into a tiebreak which Ostapenko won when she converted her eighth match point as her opponent dumped a forehand into the net.  

