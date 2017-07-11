Wimbledon 2017: Kevin Anderson wants a 'rematch' with AB de Villiers after losing to him in childhood

New Delhi: Lanky South African Kevin Anderson is widely regarded as one of tennis' most dangerous servers. While Anderson was knocked out in fourth round of Wimbledon 2017, South African cricket team are currently playing a Test series against England.

What many don't know, is the fact that Anderson once lost to AB de Villiers in a tennis match.

"I played AB at tennis a long time ago. He was 12 and I was 10. He was a good tennis player and he beat me," recalled Anderson of de Villiers who is not a part the Test series.

"We keep in touch but I am still waiting for a rematch."

On the talks of a rematch, AB shot back when he tweeted, "A rematch? That'll be over in 30min! @KAndersonATP all the best with the 4th round, will be watching."

Anderson made the last 16 at Wimbledon on Friday with a confident 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans.

However, his campaign was cut short by 24th seed Sam Querrey of the United States, who defeated him 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-7 (13-11) and 6-3 in an epic five-setter.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who are playing without their maverick batsman, suffered a humiliating 211-run loss against Joe Root's men.

The second Test of the four-match series is scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from July 14.