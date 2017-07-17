close
After fellow Swiss Roger Federer had claimed a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, Hingis and Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd with a 6-4 6-4 victory over reigning champions Heather Watson of Britain and Finland`s Henri Kontinen.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 08:34
Wimbledon 2017: Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray grab mixed doubles title
Reuters

London: Martina Hingis marked the 20th anniversary of her sole Wimbledon singles crown by teaming up with Britain`s Jamie Murray to win the mixed doubles title on Sunday.

After fellow Swiss Roger Federer had claimed a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, Hingis and Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd with a 6-4 6-4 victory over reigning champions Heather Watson of Britain and Finland`s Henri Kontinen.

Hingis has now won six major mixed doubles titles as well as 12 in women`s doubles -- not to mention her five in singles.

Murray won the mixed title 10 years ago with Serbian player Jelena Jankovic.

He only paired up with Hingis on the eve of the tournament after she sent him a text inviting him to play with her.

"(Men`s) doubles is obviously my biggest goal of the year," said former doubles number one Murray. "It`s going to take something pretty special to kind of maybe, potentially take my eye off the ball with it.

"But it was a great opportunity. I mean, she`s won everything, won so many mixed as well. I knew I could do well with her. For me, it was kind of an easy decision."

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017Martina HingisJamie MurrayRoger Federertennis newssports news

