close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017, Men's Singles final: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

With all cards against him, Cilic has a Herculean task ahead of him when he takes on in-form Roger Federer, today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 09:15
Wimbledon 2017, Men&#039;s Singles final: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST
Reuters

New Delhi: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will aim for an unprecedented eighth to edge past Pete Sampras, when he takes on Croatian international Marin Cilic at the Centre Court for the men's singles final, today.

Roger Federer has been in the form of his life. Having won four of the six events he had enrolled so far in this year, Roger seems up an rolling in the ongoing tour where he hasn't dropped a single set yet.

Sunday's win will not only inscribe his name into eternity on clinching his eighth title at the All England Club and ergo 19 Grand Slams in total, but also will make him the oldest winner of the Wimbledon title.

For Marin Cilic, its has been more of a dream campaign there at London. This will be his first Wimbledon final. He comfortably made it to the quarters without dropping a set and then struggled against Giles Muller in a pulsating five-set quarter-final. The 28-year-old the bruised past Sam Querrey in the semis to reach his maiden final at SW19.

With all cards against him, Cilic has a Herculean task ahead of him when he takes on in-form Roger Federer, today.

 

When is the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic is on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

At what time is the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic starts at 6:30 pm IST

Which channel will do a live telecast of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD are the channels that will do a live telecast of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic

Where can one watch the live streaming of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic can be streamed live on Hotstar.   

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonWimbledon men's singles finalRoger Federer vs Marin CilicRoger FedererMarin CilicSW19All England Clubtennis newssports news

From Zee News

Arsenal have not made bid for Monaco&#039;s Kylian Mbappe, says Arsene Wenger
Football

Arsenal have not made bid for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe,...

I want to play play Champions League football next season, says Alexis Sanchez
Football

I want to play play Champions League football next season,...

Wimbledon 2017: Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina wins first women&#039;s doubles at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina wins firs...

WATCH: Rajeshwari Gayakwad completes with best bowling figure by an Indian cricketer in Women&#039;s World Cup
cricket

WATCH: Rajeshwari Gayakwad completes with best bowling figu...

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 3: LIVE...

Sports Schedule for the day: July 16, 2017
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 16, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin grants
Other Sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin g...

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all credit to Garbine Muguruza
Tennis

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all c...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse in reply to South Africa&#039;s 335
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video