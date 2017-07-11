close
Wimbledon 2017: Milos Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in fourth-round marathon

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 08:56
Reuters

London: Canada`s Milos Raonic survived a marathon fourth round workout against rising German star Alexander Zverev on Monday, knocking out some pundits` outside bet for this year`s title 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Seeded sixth and runner-up last year to Andy Murray, Raonic kept his cool on the crunch points, taking five of eight opportunities to break while the 20-year-old 10th seed converted just three of 18.

The big-serving Canadian sealed the match with his 23rd ace after close to 3-1/2 hours` play.

Raonic will face Roger Federer in Wednesday`s quarter-final.

TAGS

Milos RaonicWimbledon 2017WimbledonAlexander Zverevtennis newssports news

