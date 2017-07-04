close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic advances as Martin Klizan retires injured in round one

Second seed Djokovic came into Wimbledon after enduring a difficult year in which he relinquished his number one ranking as well as his grip on all four majors. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 20:52
Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic advances as Martin Klizan retires injured in round one
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Novak Djokovic enjoyed the briefest of Wimbledon openings before booking his spot in the second round when opponent Martin Klizan retired through injury after the first set of their match on Tuesday.

Djokovic, a three times Wimbledon champion, had taken the first set 6-3 before Klizan called the trainer on court to treat a leg injury. 

The 47th-ranked Slovakian emerged for the second set, but was moving gingerly and was immediately broken by Djokovic, who then held to consolidate his lead before Klizan limped towards the umpire to pull out.

Second seed Djokovic, who is chasing a 13th grand slam title, came into Wimbledon after enduring a difficult year in which he relinquished his number one ranking as well as his grip on all four majors. 

He will play Czech Adam Pavlasek in the next round. 

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017Novak DjokovicMartin Klizantennis news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Five clubs, including Shillong Lajong write to AIFF against 8-foreign players policy
Football

Five clubs, including Shillong Lajong write to AIFF against...

CK Vineeth bids emotional farewell to Bengaluru FC after three successful years
Football

CK Vineeth bids emotional farewell to Bengaluru FC after th...

Move over Disha Patani, &#039;run-machine&#039; Smriti Mandhana is youngsters&#039; new national crush
cricket

Move over Disha Patani, 'run-machine' Smriti Mand...

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber survives rocky opening test to reach round two
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber survives rocky opening tes...

England start new era with Joe Root against South Africa at Lord&#039;s
cricket

England start new era with Joe Root against South Africa at...

James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named captain
cricket

James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named capta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video