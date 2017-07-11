close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic muscles in on women's quarter-final day

The Serbian second seed`s match against France`s Adrian Mannarino was delayed because of the epic five-setter between Gilles Muller and Rafa Nadal.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 09:06
Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic muscles in on women&#039;s quarter-final day
Reuters

London: It is women`s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon on Tuesday, with Johanna Konta, Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko among those looking to make their mark, but Novak Djokovic gets the action underway on Centre Court (1100 GMT) in a fourth round match pushed back from Monday.

The Serbian second seed`s match against France`s Adrian Mannarino was delayed because of the epic five-setter between Gilles Muller and Rafa Nadal.

From then on, it is women`s quarters all the way.

Five-times champion Venus Williams is, at 37, the oldest player in more than two decades to reach the last eight. The American faces 20-year-old French Open champion Ostapenko from Latvia.

Next up is second seed Halep, who will become the first Romanian woman to reach world number one if she beats Konta. The British sixth seed is looking to become the first home women`s champion for 40 years.

On Court One, Russia`s Svetlana Kuznetsova - in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years - will go up against Spain`s Garbine Muguruza, who eliminated world number one Angelique Kerber on Monday.

Wrapping up the women`s quarter-finals, big-hitting Coco Vandeweghe from the United States will hope her new coach Pat Cash, a former Wimbledon champion, will give her the edge as she takes on Slovakia`s Magdalena  

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonNovak DjokovicRafael NadalGiles MullerJohanna KontaSimona HalepJelena Ostapenkotennis newssports news

From Zee News

cricket

SL vs ZIM: All-rounder Sikandar Raza stars in Zimbabwe...

SL vs ZIM: It&#039;s one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow, says Angelo Mathews
cricket

SL vs ZIM: It's one of the lowest points in my career,...

Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal loses five-set epic to Giles Muller in fourth round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal loses five-set epic to Giles M...

Wimbledon 2017: Milos Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in fourth-round marathon
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Milos Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in four...

I am thrilled to be at the best club in the world, says Real Madrid&#039;s new signing Theo Hernandez
Football

I am thrilled to be at the best club in the world, says Rea...

Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams faces young pretender Jelena Ostapenko in quarter-final round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams faces young pretender Jelena...

Roger Federer eases into 15th Wimbledon quarter-final
Tennis

Roger Federer eases into 15th Wimbledon quarter-final

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray makes 10th straight quarter-final
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray makes 10th straight quarter-fin...

SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli&#039;s men
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli's me...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video