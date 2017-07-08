Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal wins 10 consecutive Grand Slam matches without dropping a set

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal stormed into the last 16 round of Wimbledon when he edged past Karen Khachanov, on Friday, at Centre Court.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard powered through the first two sets doing ample damage on his Russian opponent, who did try to make a comeback in the third set by reaching a set point in the 12th game. But a rejuvenated Nadal proved way too strong as he slugged his way past 30th seed Khachanov.

The 31-year-old's 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Karen on the fifth day of the coveted tournament implies that he has now clinched victory in 28 consecutive sets at Grand Slams, a record he had created back in 2010. It was the same year when he had won every single match from Wimbledon quarter-final to the US Open finals in September in straight sets.

Having converted his French Open form to the Grass court, Nadal has now won 10 consecutive matches at the Grand Slam, without dropping a set.

For the 10th time in a row, @RafaelNadal wins a Grand Slam match without dropping a set He moves on with a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 win over Khachanov pic.twitter.com/CJ979awZa8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

The 15-time Grand Slam champion will now face 16th seed Giles Muller, who defeated Aljaz Bedene to reach the last 16 round for the first time, at the age of 34.