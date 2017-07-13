Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer becomes favourite to win record eighth title as other big stars crash out before semis

New Delhi: Roger Federer, just a month short of his 36th birthday, is once again taking a Major by storm as the third seed is the hot favourite going into the semi-finals of the Wimbledon 2017 event. This is partly because Federer is playing scorching tennis, not even having dropped a set in five matches of the tournament thus far and also because the other big stars have all exited before the last four round of the tourney.

Step forward top seed Andy Murray, who lost to Sam Querrey in the quarters, second seed Novak Djokovic who retired while trailing in his quarters clash against Tomas Berdych and Rafael Nadal who lost his fourth round match versus Gilles Muller.

But coming back to Federer, he has been in form of a lifetime, having lost just two matches in 2017 and even in those contests, he had a match point!

Federer will next face Berdych in the semis. In the other semi-final, Querrey will take on Marin Cilic.

If Federer is able to win the next two matches, he will become the first man ever to win eight titles at SW19. He already holds the record of having won most Majors. Now eyeing his 19th Major, if he does triumph, he will open up a significant lead over Nadal, who has won 15 Majors.

Federer is fresh after skipping the clay court season and making the best use of the opportunity at the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament on his favourite surface, even if the grass courts are not as quick as they were when Federer often used to serve and volley as a young man.

There is another milestone waiting for the record man. In the only other sport to have Majors, golf, no man has won 19 Majors. Jack Nicklaus holds that record with 18 crowns. So a lot to play as we head to the men’s semis come Friday.