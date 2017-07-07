close
Essel Group 90 years
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer eases past Dusan Lajovic into third round

The Swiss, trying to win an eighth title, dropped his opening service game and had to battle hard in the first set before outclassing his opponent 7-0 in the tiebreak.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 09:00
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer eases past Dusan Lajovic into third round
Reuters

London: Roger Federer turned on the style on Centre Court after a rocky start to beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6(0) 6-3 6-2 in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday.

The Swiss, trying to win an eighth title, dropped his opening service game and had to battle hard in the first set before outclassing his opponent 7-0 in the tiebreak.

With dark clouds looming overhead Federer looked in a hurry to get the job done and broke early in the second set to assume complete control.

The third set was one-way traffic and Federer sealed victory with his ninth ace of the match to set up a third-round clash against German serve-and-volleyer Mischa Zverev.

"I couldn`t get rid of the nerves early on and struggled to find my rhythm," Federer said. "I got back in and broke him back but struggled throughout the first set.

"In the end it was very good."

