Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had 'different types of drinks' until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends

Federer's tally of 19 Grand Slams keeps him four clear of Rafael Nadal's 15. He now stands alongside Helen Wills Moody as joint-fourth on the all-time list of grand slam winners. In front of him stands, Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:56
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had &#039;different types of drinks&#039; until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends
Reuters

New Delhi: A day after winning his eighth Wimbledon title, tennis ace Roger Federer woke up nursing a bad hangover, on Monday morning. The 35-year-old, who edged past Pete Sampras and William Renshaw to become the oldest singles champion at the All England Club, did so by crumbling down Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, on Sunday.

READRoger Federer breaks into top 3 after claiming eighth Wimbledon title

This was also the Swiss maestro's 19th Grand Slam trophy - which he clinched without dropping a single set in the entire tournament - a record set last by Bjorn Borg in 1976 in Wimbledon. Thus to celebrate his historic feat, Federer headed to the traditional Champions Dinner organised by the Wimbledon Committee. Women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza was also present at the gala event - where the two winners once again posed with their respective trophies. But for the 35-year-old, the celebration didn't end there as it was followed by a second round of toast, this time at a bar along with some of his close friends.

My head is ringing," Federer said a day after his historic feat.

"I don't know what I did last night. I drank too many different types of drinks I guess. But after the ball we went to - what would you call it? I guess it`s a bar - and there were almost 30 to 40 friends that were there.."

"We had a great time. Got to bed at five, then woke up, and just didn`t feel good. The last hour or so I`m somewhat OK again. I`m happy with that," the Guardian quoted him as saying.

Federer's tally of 19 Grand Slams keeps him four clear of Rafael Nadal's 15. He now stands alongside Helen Wills Moody as joint-fourth on the all-time list of grand slam winners. In front of him stands, Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22).

