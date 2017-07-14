Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles quarters

London: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski suffered a major blow as they were knocked out of the Wimbledon after going down in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles` event here last evening.

The Indo-Canadian pair started the match strongly to clinch the first set with 7-6 (7-4) against the unseeded duo of Henri Kontinen of Finland and Heather Watson of Britain.However, Bopanna and Dabrowski failed to keep up the momentum and went down in the next two sets to hand the semi-final spot to the Finish-British duo.

The final score of a thrilling clash that lasted for almost two hours read 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 5-7, in favour of Kontinen and Watson.Earlier, Bopanna and Dabrowski stormed into the last-eight after defeating the Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh 7-6 (5), 6-2 in one hour and three minutes.

With Bopanna`s exit, India`s campaign in Wimbledon has also folded.