close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Stan Wawrinka stunned by Daniil Medvedev in first round

World 49 Medvedev, making his Wimbledon debut, goes on to face Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans for a place in the last 32.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:12
Wimbledon 2017: Stan Wawrinka stunned by Daniil Medvedev in first round
Reuters

London: Swiss fifth seed and French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round by Russia`s Daniil Medvedev on Monday, losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

World 49 Medvedev, making his Wimbledon debut, goes on to face Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans for a place in the last 32.

The defeat was Wawrinka`s sixth first-round loss at the All England Club although his efforts were hampered by a left knee injury which required an ice pack at the changeovers.'

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonStan WawrinkaDaniil MedvedevAll England Clubtennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

WI vs IND: MS Dhoni isn&#039;t the only one to be blamed for Team India&#039;s loss in fourth ODI, says Sunil Gavaskar
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: MS Dhoni isn't the only one to be blamed fo...

Canada&#039;s Eugenie Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again
Tennis

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit a...

Wimbledon 2017: Tommy Haas leaves with heavy heart after first-round defeat to Ruben Bemelmans
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Tommy Haas leaves with heavy heart after fi...

2017 Wimbledon: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko still flying high as she reaches second round
Tennis

2017 Wimbledon: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko still...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic to take centre court at All England Club today
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic to take centr...

Football

AC Milan sign Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu on four-ye...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video