close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Three matches from coveted tournament under investigation over match-fixing

Days after the prestigious Wimbledon tournament came to an end, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) has announced that it would investigate into the result of three matches from this year's tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 14:46
Wimbledon 2017: Three matches from coveted tournament under investigation over match-fixing

New Delhi: Days after the prestigious Wimbledon tournament came to an end, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) has announced that it would investigate into the result of three matches from this year's tournament.

TIU said it was looking into a few alerts which triggered on two matches at the qualifying event at Roehampton and one from the main draw at SW19 after some unusual betting patterns.

Keeping with their match alert policy in mind, TIU will now review the matches.

According to a report in The Guardian, none of the alerts were connected to the ten retirements which came at the coveted tournament this year. The TIU had also received a similar alert for a match at the French Open earlier this year.

Not disclosing the matches and players concerned, the TIU also stressed over the fact that an alert is not evidence of match-fixing.

TAGS

WimbledonTennis Integrity Unittennis news

From Zee News

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur tests positive for second time, banned from next month’s World Championships
Other Sports

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur tests positive for second time, b...

Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa rout
cricket

Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa...

&#039;Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go&#039;: Chief coach sends out clear message as second stint begins
cricket

'Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go': C...

Everton&#039;s Funes Mori faces nine months out after surgery
Football

Everton's Funes Mori faces nine months out after surge...

Irfan Pathan&#039;s &#039;un-Islamic&#039; snap: 10 comments on all-rounder&#039;s Facebook page which will make your blood boil
cricket

Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' snap: 10 comment...

ICC Women’s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj &amp; Co&#039;s road to semi-finals
cricket

ICC Women’s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj...

Robert Kraft joins committee for joint 2026 Football World Cup bid
Football

Robert Kraft joins committee for joint 2026 Football World...

Football

Arsenal winning but players ailing in China

cricket

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth favourites as British Open...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video