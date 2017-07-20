Wimbledon 2017: Three matches from coveted tournament under investigation over match-fixing

New Delhi: Days after the prestigious Wimbledon tournament came to an end, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) has announced that it would investigate into the result of three matches from this year's tournament.

TIU said it was looking into a few alerts which triggered on two matches at the qualifying event at Roehampton and one from the main draw at SW19 after some unusual betting patterns.

Keeping with their match alert policy in mind, TIU will now review the matches.

According to a report in The Guardian, none of the alerts were connected to the ten retirements which came at the coveted tournament this year. The TIU had also received a similar alert for a match at the French Open earlier this year.

Not disclosing the matches and players concerned, the TIU also stressed over the fact that an alert is not evidence of match-fixing.