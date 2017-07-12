Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires from quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych

New Delhi: In a shocking development at the Wimbledon on Wednesday, three-time gentlemen's singles champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retired from his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych with an injury.

The former world number one from Serbia lost the first set in tie-breaker 7-6 (7-2) , and was 2-0 down in the second when he had to retire.

The 30-year-old 12-time Grand Slam singles winner had treatment on a right shoulder injury during his last-16 win over Adrian Mannarino of France. The Serb roped in American legend Andre Agassi as his coach ahead of the tournament, and was hoping to win the title and reclaim the world number one spot.

Berdych, world number 15 and the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up, will face Roger Federer in the semi-final.

The Swiss maestro defeated big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4).